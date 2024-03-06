A27 flooding: Road near Chichester remains closed to traffic
National Highways said the eastbound lane of the road is likely to be shut into later in the evening.
The flooding on the stretch of road near Fontwell was reported just before 2.10am this morning.
A diversion has been put in place for motorists.
A spokesperson for National Highways said: “Drivers are being advised that the A27 remains closed between the Portfield (A285) and Boxgrove roundabouts near Tangmere due to flooding and is likely to be closed into the evening.
“The A27 was closed this morning due to the flooding from nearby drains extending to both lanes on the eastbound A27. Due to the proximity of the flooding, the footbridge over the A27 next to the Boxgrove roundabout has also been closed.
“National Highways is working hard with Southern Water, West Sussex County Council and the Environment Agency to reopen the A27 as soon as it is safe to do so.
“A fully signed diversion route is in place following the hollow diamond diversion via the A259 and A29 to rejoin the A27 at Fontwell. Local traffic is advised to use the A285 and through Westhampnett, Temple Bar and Boxgrove.”