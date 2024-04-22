A27 in East Sussex partially blocked after reports of crash
The A27 in East Sussex is partially blocked this afternoon (Monday, April 22).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there are long delays near Drusillas Park.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and long delays due to crash on A27 both ways at The Street (The Barley Mow).”
The incident was first reported 3.22pm. AA Traffic News added: “Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound in East Sussex. Average speed ten mph.”
