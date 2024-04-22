A27 in East Sussex partially blocked after reports of crash

The A27 in East Sussex is partially blocked this afternoon (Monday, April 22).
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 17:03 BST
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there are long delays near Drusillas Park.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and long delays due to crash on A27 both ways at The Street (The Barley Mow).”

The incident was first reported 3.22pm. AA Traffic News added: “Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound in East Sussex. Average speed ten mph.”

