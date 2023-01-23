A partial closure of the A27 between Lancing and Shoreham is expected to be in place until at least midweek, National Highways has said.

The eastbound carriageway was shut between the Manor Roundabout/Grinstead Lane and the Adur flyover last Tuesday night following a collision, National Highways said. Its reopening was delayed by surface water in the freezing weather conditions.

The road was opened ahead of rush-hour on Thursday evening but National Highways closed it again before temperatures dropped below zero. The right-hand lane was again opened on Friday afternoon, with the left closed to traffic for ongoing work at the scene.

Video footage and pictures from the scene show standing water in the left-hand lane, caused by water running off the Downs.

Today (Monday, January 23), National Highways confirmed lane one of two remained closed, and that ‘due to the weather forecast (very cold) for the next few days, the lane-one closure will stay on until at least midweek’.

East Worthing & Shoreham MP Mr Loughton took to Facebook last week to provide an update from National Highways following the initial closure. His post said specialist treatments and gritting had not dealt with the build-up of ice on the road, with water continuing to run off the Downs onto the freezing-cold road surface.

A National Highways spokesperson said earlier that specialist pumping equipment had been used throughout the night to clear water, but water continuing to run across the carriageway from the surrounding areas was causing issues with the road surface due to freezing temperatures.

The spokesperson said at the time: “A closure is in place on the eastbound A27 near Lancing for safety reasons due to a dangerous combination of flooding and freezing temperatures leading to ice forming on the carriageway. Contractors are on site and we'll be in a better position to provide a full update as to when the road will be reopen again soon."

One lane of the eastbound A27 at Lancing was opened this afternoon. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A diversion was put in place with National Highways advising diverted traffic to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol and exit the A27 eastbound at Offington Corner (A24), join the A24 northbound and continue until the junction with the A283 at Washington, join the A283 eastbound and continue southbound to then re-join the A27 eastbound at Shoreham.

One lane of the A27 between Lancing and Shoreham was opened this afternoon. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Part of the A27 has been closed. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

