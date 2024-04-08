A27 lane closure after incident involving truck in West Sussex
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News has reported slow traffic due to a ‘stalled truck’ in the Lancing area.
A warning to motorists read: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to stalled truck on A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound from A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn-off) to A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting roundabout). Traffic slow on the opposite side likely due to onlookers.
"Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A27 Shoreham By-Pass Eastbound between Dankton Lane and Coombes Road (Lancing College traffic lights). Average speed 15 mph."
The AA reported that delays are ‘increasing’ on A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound.
A similar incident is affecting traffic on the A27 in Chichester this morning.
An AA traffic notice read: “Reports of stalled vehicle on A27 near A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout). Traffic is coping well.
"Delays of two minutes on Chichester Bypass eastbound between A27 Chichester Bypass (Bognor Road roundabout) and A27 (Oving Crossroads). Average speed ten mph.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.