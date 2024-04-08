Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News has reported slow traffic due to a ‘stalled truck’ in the Lancing area.

A warning to motorists read: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to stalled truck on A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound from A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn-off) to A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting roundabout). Traffic slow on the opposite side likely due to onlookers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A27 Shoreham By-Pass Eastbound between Dankton Lane and Coombes Road (Lancing College traffic lights). Average speed 15 mph."

Sussex traffic and travel. Photo: National World

The AA reported that delays are ‘increasing’ on A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound.

A similar incident is affecting traffic on the A27 in Chichester this morning.

An AA traffic notice read: “Reports of stalled vehicle on A27 near A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout). Traffic is coping well.