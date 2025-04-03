A27 lane closure in East Sussex explained - and how long it will be in place for

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

National Highways has explained why a lane closure is in place on the A27 in East Sussex.

A ten-week lane closure has been put in place on the eastbound carriageway – prior to the junction with the A23 – and continues until the Hollingbury junction.

National Highways is responsible for the works.

A spokesperson explained: “The lane closure is part of drainage and resurfacing work on the A27, and the current phase of that scheme involves removing the central reservation barrier.

“In order to do that work safely, we will need to install temporary barriers on either side of the carriageway, which requires closing off lane two in each direction.

“The temporary barrier was installed on the eastbound carriageway earlier this week. We will shortly be doing the same on the westbound carriageway.

“However, as we always do, we factored this evening’s match into our planning and the works have been paused for tonight to minimise disruption.

“Therefore, two lanes will remain open westbound this evening (and lane one open eastbound).

“We will then resume work to install the westbound temporary barrier, which is due to finish on April 7th.

“The lane two closures will then remain in both directions while we work, day and night, on the central reservation.

“During this time, lane one will be open in both directions, but with a narrower lane and a reduced 50mph limit. A free recovery service is also available for any incidents/breakdowns.”

National Highways said it ‘expects to finish the work on June 6’.