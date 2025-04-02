Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The police have reminded motorists to ‘be aware of delays’ on the A27 in East Sussex – particularly those heading to the Brighton and Hove Albion match on Wednesday night (April 2).

A ten-week lane closure has been put in place on the eastbound carriageway – prior to the junction with the A23 – and continues until the Hollingbury junction.

National Highways said works ‘have been paused for tonight’ to minimise disruption for those travelling to the Brighton vs Aston Villa match.

"Be aware of delays on the A27 this evening, especially if you are off to the football,” a Sussex Police advisory note on social media read.

Until June 22, a lane closure will be in place on the eastbound carriageway – prior to the junction with the A23 – and continues until the Hollingbury junction. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Motorists are advised to find alternative routes this evening, while those attending the American Express Stadium at Falmer are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

“Sussex Police works with partners including National Highways, Southern Rail, the British Transport Police, Brighton and Hove Albion FC and the Premier League to help ensure the day is as safe as possible for everyone attending.”

According to one.network, the lane closure came into force at 8pm on Saturday (March 29) and continues until June 6.

The project description – for the A27 in both directions from Devils Dyke to Coldean Lane – read: “Lane closures, width and speed restriction for drainage improvement works.”

‘Severe’ delays were reported in the area on Wednesday evening, with vehicles travelling at an average speed of ten mph.

National Highways is responsible for the works.

A spokesperson explained: “The lane closure is part of drainage and resurfacing work on the A27, and the current phase of that scheme involves removing the central reservation barrier.

“In order to do that work safely, we will need to install temporary barriers on either side of the carriageway, which requires closing off lane two in each direction.

“The temporary barrier was installed on the eastbound carriageway earlier this week. We will shortly be doing the same on the westbound carriageway.

“However, as we always do, we factored this evening’s match into our planning and the works have been paused for tonight to minimise disruption.

“Therefore, two lanes will remain open westbound this evening (and lane one open eastbound).

“We will then resume work to install the westbound temporary barrier, which is due to finish on April 7th.

“The lane two closures will then remain in both directions while we work, day and night, on the central reservation.

“During this time, lane one will be open in both directions, but with a narrower lane and a reduced 50mph limit. A free recovery service is also available for any incidents/breakdowns.”

National Highways said it ‘expects to finish the work on June 6’.