The A-road was closed eastbound after the incident near Patcham this morning (Wednesday, April 3).

Sussex Police said the incident involved five vehicles and happened around 8.30am.

Whilst the incident was ongoing, a spokesperson added: "Temporary road closures were put in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area or find alternative routes."

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) also sent crews to the scene.

A spokesperson said: "We were called shortly after 8.30am this morning to a RTC on the A27 with reports of multiple people needing medical attention.

"Once ambulance crews arrived on scene they transported patients to a local hospital."

SECAmb said six patients, in total, were taken to hospital – three adults and three children, adding: “Three further patients were checked over and discharged from our care at the scene.”

AA Traffic News reported 'long delays' due to a 'serious crash' on A27 eastbound from A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn-off) to A23 London Road.

Congestion was said to be building towards the A293 at Portslade. Traffic was reportedly 'very busy' along Mill Road.

National Highways said the incident was reported between A2038 Devils Dyke and the A23. The road was initially closed in all directions.

A spokesperson added: “The road has re-opened following the earlier collision. However two lanes (of three) remain closed for vehicle recovery. Allow extra time if heading that way.”

In the latest update at 12.40pm, National Highways announced: “CLEARED, ALL LANES OPEN. Following the earlier collision all vehicles have been cleared. Delays clearing.”

