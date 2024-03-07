A27 near Chichester: further delays after report of stalled truck at roundabout

There have been reports of a stalled truck at a roundabout in Chichester this morning (Thursday, March 7).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 7th Mar 2024, 08:07 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of queueing traffic due to stalled truck on A27 Chichester By-Pass at A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout). On the roundabout.”

The incident was first reported at 7.49am and comes after the news that a section of the A27 will remain closed this morning due to flooding.

