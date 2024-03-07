A27 near Chichester: further delays after report of stalled truck at roundabout
There have been reports of a stalled truck at a roundabout in Chichester this morning (Thursday, March 7).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of queueing traffic due to stalled truck on A27 Chichester By-Pass at A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout). On the roundabout.”
The incident was first reported at 7.49am and comes after the news that a section of the A27 will remain closed this morning due to flooding.