A27 near Chichester reopened, Southern Water 'apologises'

The A27 is reopened.
By Henry Bryant
Published 7th Mar 2024, 19:01 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 19:45 GMT
A27 officially reopened.

Southern Water released the following statement, reading “This section of the A27 now reopened. We will be carrying out a further clean-up of the affected area tonight and tomorrow and potentially into the weekend following discussions with National Highways, West Sussex County Council and the Environment Agency.

“We're sorry for the impact this has caused since Wednesday evening, we will be monitoring this issue closely and we will continue to work in the area, and provide updates should there be any further impact.”

