A new roundabout on the A27 is taking shape – but drivers are reminded the road will be closed westbound all weekend.

Work to install the new roundabout between the Adur flyover and Lancing Manor is now well underway, with westbound traffic now using part of it following two weekend closures.

The county’s busiest road has been closed westbound for the last two weekends, and is to be closed for for the third weekend in a row starting this Friday. But National Highways has announced it will now close for a fourth consecutive weekend, from 8pm on Friday, March 31, until 6am on Monday, April 3.

This means the major trunk road will be closed for the first weekend of the busy Easter holidays, when people will likely be trying to head off on holiday – click here to read full details of the closures.

A27 works The new roundabout on the A27 between Shoreham and Lancing is taking shape – but more closures are coming Photo: Eddie Mitchell

