A27 partially blocked after collision in Worthing

Heavy traffic has been reported on the A27 in Worthing after a collision.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 28th Mar 2024, 15:17 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 15:32 GMT
Traffic sources have reported an incident involving a car on Upper Brighton Road this afternoon (Thursday, March 28).

An AA Traffic News report read: “Very slow traffic and heavy traffic due to crash, a car involved on Upper Brighton Road eastbound at A27 Sompting Bypass.

"Delays of seven minutes on Sompting Bypass westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner). Average speed ten mph.”

Slow traffic is also impacting motorists on the A24.

