A27 partially blocked following crash causes major delays to travel

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 4th Jun 2024, 17:44 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 18:09 BST
The A27 has been partially blocked this evening (June 4) following multiple collisions.

Emergency services are currently on the scene following a two car collision on the A27, the AA has reported.

The service also reported that there are currently delays of up to 23 minutes to drivers.

The AA route planner states: The A27 is partially blocked and delayed due to crash, two cars involved on A27 Lewes Road eastbound at A270 (Stanmer Park).

The A27 has been partially blocked this evening (June 4) following multiple collisions. Picture: Eddie MitchellThe A27 has been partially blocked this evening (June 4) following multiple collisions. Picture: Eddie Mitchell
"Congestion to Stanmer, also queuing northbound on Falmer Road northbound.

There is also a second collision that has been reported A27 Eastbound at Falmer by the Ashcombe roundabout near Lewes involving a HGV.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

