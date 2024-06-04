Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A27 has been partially blocked this evening (June 4) following multiple collisions.

Emergency services are currently on the scene following a two car collision on the A27, the AA has reported.

The service also reported that there are currently delays of up to 23 minutes to drivers.

The AA route planner states: The A27 is partially blocked and delayed due to crash, two cars involved on A27 Lewes Road eastbound at A270 (Stanmer Park).

The A27 has been partially blocked this evening (June 4) following multiple collisions. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

"Congestion to Stanmer, also queuing northbound on Falmer Road northbound.

There is also a second collision that has been reported A27 Eastbound at Falmer by the Ashcombe roundabout near Lewes involving a HGV.