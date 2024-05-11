Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Another weekend closure is in place on the A27 in Shoreham-by-Sea.

Work, by National Highways, remains ongoing to complete the new roundabout at New Monks Farm.

A spokesperson for the government agency said in February: “To allow the team to finish off drainage, install ducting across the carriageway and lay the final road surface, there will be some weekend closures of the eastbound carriageway between Manor Roundabout and the Adur junction.”

The first closure, in the latest round of works, took place between 9pm on Friday, April 12 until 6am on Monday, April 15.

The second closure then took place between 9pm on Friday, April 26 and 6am on Monday, April 29.

The road was closed once again at 9pm on Friday (May 10) and will not reopen until 6am on Monday (May 13). The final closure will take place between June 7 and June 10.

An AA Traffic News bulletin read: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to weekend roadworks until the early hours of Monday morning on A27 Shoreham Bypass eastbound from A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting roundabout) to A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off).”