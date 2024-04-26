Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

National Highways said work is progressing to complete the new roundabout at New Monks Farm.

A spokesperson for the government agency said: “To allow the team to finish off drainage, install ducting across the carriageway and lay the final road surface, there will be some weekend closures of the eastbound carriageway between Manor Roundabout and the Adur junction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first closure took place between 9pm on Friday, April 12 until 6am on Monday, April 15.

Temporary traffic lights are in place on the Shoreham Airport roundabout to facilitate another temporary road closure. Photo contributed

The second closure will now take place between 9pm tonight (Friday, April 26) and 6am on Monday (April 29).

The road will again close between May 10 and May 13 and, finally, between June 7 and June 10.

A National Highways spokesperson added: “A diversion will be in place via the A27, A24 and A283.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local access will be maintained to the airport and residents with direct access off the eastbound A27 within the closure.

“There will also be regular overnight lane closures on both sides of the A27 over the next few months.