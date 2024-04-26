A27 project to see another road closure this weekend as temporary traffic lights installed
National Highways said work is progressing to complete the new roundabout at New Monks Farm.
A spokesperson for the government agency said: “To allow the team to finish off drainage, install ducting across the carriageway and lay the final road surface, there will be some weekend closures of the eastbound carriageway between Manor Roundabout and the Adur junction.”
The first closure took place between 9pm on Friday, April 12 until 6am on Monday, April 15.
The second closure will now take place between 9pm tonight (Friday, April 26) and 6am on Monday (April 29).
The road will again close between May 10 and May 13 and, finally, between June 7 and June 10.
“Local access will be maintained to the airport and residents with direct access off the eastbound A27 within the closure.
“There will also be regular overnight lane closures on both sides of the A27 over the next few months.
“Work is due to be completed in June 2024.”
