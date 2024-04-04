A27 reopens in Lancing after emergency repairs

Emergency repairs have taken place on the A27 at Lancing.
Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, said he had been ‘advised by Southern Water’ that the westbound lane was ‘out for emergency repairs’ on the A27 between Halewick Lane junction and Lancing Manor roundabout.

He said it was hoped the works would be completed by rush hour this evening (Thursday, April 4).

According to One Network, the road had to be partially closed just after 4am on Wednesday – from the north east of Sompting to the north end on Broadwater West. The roadworks information website said delays were ‘likely’.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “Our teams attended an emergency repair of a water main on the A27 on Wednesday, April 3.

"Work was completed and traffic management removed around 2.30pm today, Thursday April 4. Our teams worked as quickly as they could to finish the repair as fast as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to drivers using this route.”

Mr Loughton advised residents of ‘forthcoming closures’ on the A27 at Lancing

The closure dates are:

Sussex roadworks. Photo: Stock image / National WorldSussex roadworks. Photo: Stock image / National World
– Friday 12 to Monday 15 April;

– Friday 26 to Monday 29 April;

– Friday 10 to Monday 13 May;

– Friday 7 to Monday 10 June

The MP added: “Closures will be in place from 9pm Friday with the carriageway reopening at 6am Monday.

"Eastbound lane closure only between Shoreham Flyover and Lancing Manor roundabout with access to airport and new residences only.”

