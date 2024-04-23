A photo taken on Monday (April 22) showed a road closure in place on the A27 westbound from Lancing to Sompting but there was concerns over the fact no workmen were at the site.

National Highways, which is responsible for the A27, confirmed it was not behind the road closure.

“Southern Gas Networks (SGN) submitted a permit to National Highways to allow for the repair of a gas leak,” a spokesperson for the government agency said.

"These works started on the 12/04/2024 and will finish 24/04/2024.

"Roadworks can occur overnight, which is why you wouldn't observe work happening during the day.”