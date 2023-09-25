A27 roadworks near Worthing: ‘expect disruption every day’, says National Highways
Sussex drivers using the A27 are warned to expect disruptions every day this week.
National Highways said that roadworks are planned on the A27 eastbound between the A24 south and the junction with the A2025 near Worthing.
They said: “Expect disruption everyday between 20:00 and 06:00 from 25 September 2023 to 29 September 2023.”
National Highways added that there will be disruption on the A27 westbound between the A2025 and the junction with the A24 south from September 25-29 as well.