A27 roadworks near Worthing: ‘expect disruption every day’, says National Highways

Sussex drivers using the A27 are warned to expect disruptions every day this week.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 25th Sep 2023, 07:44 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 07:44 BST
National Highways said that roadworks are planned on the A27 eastbound between the A24 south and the junction with the A2025 near Worthing.

They said: “Expect disruption everyday between 20:00 and 06:00 from 25 September 2023 to 29 September 2023.”

National Highways added that there will be disruption on the A27 westbound between the A2025 and the junction with the A24 south from September 25-29 as well.

