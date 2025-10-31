A27 roadworks: Overnight lane closures planned between Brighton and Lewes

Overnight A27 lane closures between Brighton and Lewes as horticultural works take place from 8pm on October 31 to 6am on November 1. Drivers are advised to plan ahead.

Drivers are being warned of overnight roadworks along parts of the A27 this week, with several lane closures expected between Brighton and Lewes.

National Highways has confirmed that horticultural works will take place across multiple stretches of the route from 8pm on Thursday, October 31, until 6am on Friday, November 1.

On the eastbound carriageway, one lane will be closed between the A293 and A2038 junctions, as well as between the A270 near Brighton (west) and the A293.

There will also be a westbound lane closure between the A26 and A277, running at the same time.

All works are expected to finish by Friday morning, ahead of the weekend traffic rush. Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and to check live travel updates before setting off.