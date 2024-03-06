Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today, (Wednesday, March 6) The A27 Eastbound between the Portfield and Tangmere roundabout has been closed due to flooding. The weather conditions have altered the driving conditions of the road.

This road closure has caused mass traffic and extensive delays for people travelling in the Chichester area.

The National Highway have released some diversion routes to allow drives to commute whilst the closure is in place.

Their site reads: “Diversion Route: Exit the A27 onto the A285, Travel through Westhampnett, Temple bar to Halnaker, Exit on to 'The Street' to rejoin the A27 at Boxgrove Roundabout. Please note, there are weight restrictions on 7.5 tonnes on a section of road.