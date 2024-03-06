A27 still closed near Chichester due to flooding: Diversion route announced
Today, (Wednesday, March 6) The A27 Eastbound between the Portfield and Tangmere roundabout has been closed due to flooding. The weather conditions have altered the driving conditions of the road.
This road closure has caused mass traffic and extensive delays for people travelling in the Chichester area.
The National Highway have released some diversion routes to allow drives to commute whilst the closure is in place.
Their site reads: “Diversion Route: Exit the A27 onto the A285, Travel through Westhampnett, Temple bar to Halnaker, Exit on to 'The Street' to rejoin the A27 at Boxgrove Roundabout. Please note, there are weight restrictions on 7.5 tonnes on a section of road.
“All other vehicles, follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol: Exit the A27 at Bognor Road Roundabout, on to the A259 At the roundabout with the A29, exit on to the A29 Rejoin the A27 at Fontwell.”