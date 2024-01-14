Part of the A27 will be closed in East Sussex tonight (Sunday, January 14).

Sunday night closures of the A27 – between the A23 at Patcham and Falmer – have been scheduled for ‘bridge inspections’.

The westbound carriageway will be closed tonight and next Sunday (January 21), whilst the eastbound carriageway will close on January 28 and February 4.

The road closures are in place from 8pm to 6am each night.

"We’re carrying out routine inspections of the bridges and the gantries on the A27 between the Patcham (A23) and Falmer junctions,” a spokesperson for National Highways said.

"To minimise disruption, these inspections will be carried out on a Sunday night, when there are fewer vehicles on the road.”

Closure information

– 8pm Sunday, January 14 to 6am Monday, January 15: the A27 westbound will be closed between the Falmer and Patcham (A23) junctions. Diversion via A270 and A23.

– 8pm Sunday, January 21 to 6am Monday, January 22: the A27 westbound will be closed between the Falmer and Patcham (A23) junctions. Diversion via A270 and A23.

– 8pm Sunday, January 28 to 6am Monday, January 29: the A27 eastbound will be closed between the Patcham (A23) and Falmer junctions. Diversion via A23, A259, Wilson Avenue, Warren Road and B2123.

– 8pm Sunday, February 4 to 6am Monday, February 5: the A27 eastbound will be closed between the Patcham (A23) and Falmer junctions;

– Diversion via A23, A259, Wilson Avenue, Warren Road and B2123.