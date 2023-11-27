A27 to CLOSE at Arundel for resurfacing works: Everything you need to know
National Highways is resurfacing the A27 between the Ford and Crossbush roundabouts near Arundel, from today (Monday, November 27) until Sunday (December 3).
"This will maintain safety and improve the journey for road users, as well as reduce the need for unplanned closures,” a spokesperson for the UK Government agency said.
"We’ll carry out this work at night, between 8pm and 5am, when there is less traffic on the road. It will take us up to seven nights.”
During the day, the A27 will be open as usual but the road will be ‘fully closed’ between the Ford and Crossbush roundabouts from 8pm to 5am each night this week.
A spokesperson added: “During the closures, a diversion will be in place via the A29, A259 and A284.
“An escort will be provided for properties with direct access from the A27 within the closure – please approach the closure point. This is for access only. There may be a short wait while we make the area safe for you to pass.
“This work is subject to favourable weather conditions, for example heavy rain may affect the progress.”
These works coincide with a similar project on the A27 at Salvington – which National Highways is also responsible for.
A27 Crockhurst Hill will be fully closed between the Offington Corner Roundabout and Mill Lane, from 8pm in the evening to 6am the following morning from today until Thursday (November 30).