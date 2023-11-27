BREAKING

A27 traffic in East Sussex: stalled vehicle near Polegate causing delays

There is queueing traffic on the A27 near Polegate this morning (Monday, November 27), it has been reported.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 27th Nov 2023, 07:58 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 Polegate By Pass both ways near A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout).”

They said the incident is on the roundabout and it was first reported at 6.54am.

