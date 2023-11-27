A27 traffic in East Sussex: stalled vehicle near Polegate causing delays
There is queueing traffic on the A27 near Polegate this morning (Monday, November 27), it has been reported.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 Polegate By Pass both ways near A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout).”
They said the incident is on the roundabout and it was first reported at 6.54am.