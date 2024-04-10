A27: Two mile delays on major East Sussex road as car crashes into field

Motorists are experiencing delays on the A27 after a car crashed into a field.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 10th Apr 2024, 12:40 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 13:12 BST

The A27 Lewes Road, in East Sussex, is partially blocked with traffic queueing for two miles, as recovery work takes place following the incident.

Traffic is moving slowly eastbound, with delays being particularly lengthy just after the Ripe turn off, according to AA Traffic News.

Pictures show police on the scene of the crash which saw the car end up in a field.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

