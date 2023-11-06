BREAKING
A27 Worthing: Details of several closure dates revealed – and they start next week!

​The A27 will be closed in the evening and overnight on several days this month to allow resurfacing and improvement works to be completed.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT
Work will take place on Crockhurst Hill between the Offington Corner Roundabout and Mill Lane. National Highways said ‘this will maintain safety and improve the journey for road users’.

Works are subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances, such as unsuitable weather.

The A27 at Crockhurst Hill will be closed overnight on several dates in November. Picture: Google Street ViewThe A27 at Crockhurst Hill will be closed overnight on several dates in November. Picture: Google Street View
The A27 Crockhurst Hill will be fully closed between the Offington Corner Roundabout and Mill Lane, from 8pm in the evening to 6am the following morning on (all dates are inclusive):

– Thursday and Friday, November 16 and 17

– Friday, November 24

– Monday to Thursday, November 27 to 30

The A27 will remain open during the day, as usual.

A diversion will be in place in both directions via the Offington Corner Roundabout, A24 and A280 to the Clapham Interchange. Offington Corner Roundabout will remain open during the closures.

An escort will be provided to homes and businesses with direct access off the A27 between Offington Corner and Durrington Hill. These drivers must approach the closure point.

National Highways said: “There may be a short wait while we make it safe to pass and we ask that you remember to treat everyone with respect as they do their job. This is for access only.

“For access to properties west of Mill Lane, please approach from the Clapham Interchange / Durrington Hill.”

