Plans to improve the A27 between Worthing and Lancing have been unveiled.

The Offington roundabout on the A27 would be improved as part of the scheme

The National Highways plans to improve journeys for tens of thousands of drivers include upgrading key junctions along the A27.

Drivers, businesses and local people are being encouraged to have their say on the proposals in a six-week public consultation, which runs from today, February 6, until March 19.

National Highways project manager Cat van Doorn said: “The plans we’re consulting on will increase capacity at key junctions in Worthing and Lancing to help reduce congestion and improve journey times. We’ve looked at a range of options to improve journeys and want to make sure the plans we take forward are the right ones for drivers and people living and working in the area.

“Starting today, we’ll be holding a six-week consultation period with eight public information events in person and online where people can examine the plans, submit feedback and speak to the project team. Gaining local knowledge and getting public feedback will be a hugely important part of developing a scheme that really benefits the local community and all users of the A27 in this area. I urge anyone interested in the proposals to come along to one of the events, look at the plans virtually, or submit feedback by completing the consultation survey online or by post, by March 19.”

In a joint statement, local MPs Tim Loughton and Sir Peter Bottomley said: “Whilst the proposals being put forward in this consultation will not provide the ‘big bang’ solutions to the long-term congestion on the Worthing-Shoreham stretch of the A27, the individual plans offer the prospect of some localised improvements to traffic flow. Crucially they are all doable and set to be funded and delivered in the next three years if approved. We therefore strongly urge all constituents to engage with the consultation to point out not just how these proposals are welcome or not or how they could work better, but also to scope out bigger and bolder solutions that would achieve real improvements in the longer term.”

Since 2021, National Highways considered around 60 potential improvements to improve traffic flow between Worthing and Lancing. These have been grouped into the three options. Each option will provide significant extra capacity and reduce delays, and has been designed so that any potential future improvements to transport in the Worthing and Lancing area can still happen.

National Highways said the options proposed were:-

1. Offington Corner and Grove Lodge roundabouts: access to Offington Corner roundabout will be widened and new traffic lights installed to control traffic flow and facilitate safe movement of pedestrians. Traffic that currently uses Goodwood Road will access the A27 using Offington Lane instead. Grove Lodge roundabout and accesses will be widened, with upgraded traffic lights and a new pedestrian crossing.

2. Offington Corner and Grove Lodge roundabouts, Lyons Way junction, and Upper Brighton Road: access to Offington Corner roundabout will be widened and new traffic lights installed to control traffic flow and facilitate safe movement of pedestrians. Traffic that currently uses Goodwood Road will access the A27 using Offington Lane instead. Upgraded traffic lights will be installed at Grove Lodge roundabout and re-phased to improve traffic flow. The eastbound A27 will be widened at Lyons Way, with a new westbound lane for those turning into Sompting Road. Sompting Road will be converted into a one-way northbound road. Access to the A27 from Hadley Avenue will be closed, with Sompting Road to be used instead. Upper Brighton Road will be converted into a one-way eastbound road.3. Offington Corner and Grove Lodge roundabouts, Busticle Lane junction, and Upper Brighton Road: Access to Offington Corner roundabout will be widened and new traffic lights installed to control traffic flow and facilitate safe movement of pedestrians. Traffic that currently uses Goodwood Road will access the A27 using Offington Lane instead. Upgraded traffic lights will be installed at Grove Lodge roundabout and re-phased to improve traffic flow. The A27 at Busticle Lane will be widened in the eastbound direction, with three lanes accommodated in both directions. Access onto the A27 from Hillbarn Parade will be closed, with Halewick Lane used instead. Upper Brighton Road will be converted into a one-way eastbound road.

National Highways will be holding a series of public information events where people will be able to learn about and examine the proposals as well as speak to the project team to find out more and give their feedback.Details about the events, as well as more information about the scheme, including how it might look and access to the consultation materials, can be found on the project website: www.nationalhighways.co.uk/a27-worthing-and-lancing-improvements

