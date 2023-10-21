A272 closed after trailer spills chemicals: This is when West Sussex road could reopen
The A272 is closed after a large vehicle overturned in West Sussex.
The A272 between Cowfold and Bolney remains closed both ways – as of 1.45pm on Saturday (October 21) – after a trailer overturned and spilled chemicals on Friday afternoon, according to AA Traffic News.
A traffic notice read: “Road closed due to rolled over trailer and spillage of chemicals on A272 both ways from Picts Lane to Wineham Lane.”
West Sussex Highways said it was ‘necessary to close the road’ to ‘ensure safe recovery’ of the vehicle, which overturned on the A272 towards Haywards Heath.
A spokesperson added: “Most of the debris has now been removed and we anticipate being able to reopen the road under two way-signals early afternoon today, whilst the clear up operation is completed. Please allow extra time for your journey.”