BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

A272 closed after trailer spills chemicals: This is when West Sussex road could reopen

The A272 is closed after a large vehicle overturned in West Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 21st Oct 2023, 13:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The A272 between Cowfold and Bolney remains closed both ways – as of 1.45pm on Saturday (October 21) – after a trailer overturned and spilled chemicals on Friday afternoon, according to AA Traffic News.

A traffic notice read: “Road closed due to rolled over trailer and spillage of chemicals on A272 both ways from Picts Lane to Wineham Lane.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Sussex Highways said it was ‘necessary to close the road’ to ‘ensure safe recovery’ of the vehicle, which overturned on the A272 towards Haywards Heath.

Most Popular
Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex WorldSussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World
Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

A spokesperson added: “Most of the debris has now been removed and we anticipate being able to reopen the road under two way-signals early afternoon today, whilst the clear up operation is completed. Please allow extra time for your journey.”

Related topics:West Sussex Highways