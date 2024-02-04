BREAKING

A272 roadworks causing disruption and delays near West Sussex village

There have been reorts of heavy traffic near Cowfold this morning (Sunday, February 4) due to roadworks.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 4th Feb 2024, 10:38 GMT
Updated 4th Feb 2024, 10:44 GMT
The AA Traffic News map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news is showing congestion on the A272 (Brownings Hill).

AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic on A272 Station Road both ways between Stonehouse Lane (Peartree Corner) and Thornden. In the construction area.”

The heavy traffic was first reported at 9.59am this morning.