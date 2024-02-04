A272 roadworks causing disruption and delays near West Sussex village
There have been reorts of heavy traffic near Cowfold this morning (Sunday, February 4) due to roadworks.
The AA Traffic News map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news is showing congestion on the A272 (Brownings Hill).
AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic on A272 Station Road both ways between Stonehouse Lane (Peartree Corner) and Thornden. In the construction area.”
The heavy traffic was first reported at 9.59am this morning.