A272 traffic problem: very slow traffic on popular Mid Sussex road
There are reports of very slow traffic on the A272 in Mid Sussex this afternoon (Friday, September 22).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of traffic problem and slow traffic on A272 Bolney Road Eastbound at Pickwell Lane.”
The slow traffic, which is on the route to Ansty, Cuckfield and Haywards Heath, was first reported at 2.25pm.