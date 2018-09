The A273 was closed both ways at Pyecombe after a man’s body was discovered, according to Sussex Police.

At 7.16am on Friday (September 28), police were called by the ambulance service after a man’s body was discovered in a field off Clayton Hill, Pyecombe, police said.

A section of the road has been closed as emergency services remain at the scene.

The coroner’s officer has been informed and there are no suspicious circumstances, a police spokesman added.