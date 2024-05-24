A275 crash: road closed after reports of van and motorbike involved in incident
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There have been reports of a crash on the A275 near Offham this afternoon (Friday, May 24).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the road is after a collision involving a van and a motorbike.
AA Traffic News said both directions of the road are affected between B2116 and The Drove.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.