A275 crash: road closed after reports of van and motorbike involved in incident

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 24th May 2024, 15:51 BST
There have been reports of a crash on the A275 near Offham this afternoon (Friday, May 24).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the road is after a collision involving a van and a motorbike.

AA Traffic News said both directions of the road are affected between B2116 and The Drove.

