Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 1.55pm.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A motorcycle is reported to have left the road and collided with a road sign.
“Colleagues from SECAmb responded to the collision where they provided the motorcycle rider with medical attention. Sadly the motorcycle rider, a 22-year-old man, was pronounced deceased. His next of kin have been informed and a file is being prepared for HM Coroner.
“Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Dalham.”
AA Traffic News reported on Saturday that there had been a collision near The Squire and Horse Pub and said the road was closed. The road is now showing as being open again. Visit www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news for more traffic news.