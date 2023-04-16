Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
17 minutes ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
1 hour ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards
20 hours ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
21 hours ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C
22 hours ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced

A29 crash at Bury Hill: police appeal for witnesses after 22-year-old motorcycle rider dies

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage after a fatal collision on the A29, Bury Hill, on Saturday, April 15.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Apr 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 11:16 BST

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 1.55pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A motorcycle is reported to have left the road and collided with a road sign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Colleagues from SECAmb responded to the collision where they provided the motorcycle rider with medical attention. Sadly the motorcycle rider, a 22-year-old man, was pronounced deceased. His next of kin have been informed and a file is being prepared for HM Coroner.

Most Popular
The A29 at Bury Hill was closed on Saturday afternoon, April 15, after reports of an accident. Photo: Sussex News and PicturesThe A29 at Bury Hill was closed on Saturday afternoon, April 15, after reports of an accident. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
The A29 at Bury Hill was closed on Saturday afternoon, April 15, after reports of an accident. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Dalham.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

AA Traffic News reported on Saturday that there had been a collision near The Squire and Horse Pub and said the road was closed. The road is now showing as being open again. Visit www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news for more traffic news.

Related topics:Sussex PoliceA29Police