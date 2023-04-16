Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage after a fatal collision on the A29, Bury Hill, on Saturday, April 15.

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 1.55pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A motorcycle is reported to have left the road and collided with a road sign.

“Colleagues from SECAmb responded to the collision where they provided the motorcycle rider with medical attention. Sadly the motorcycle rider, a 22-year-old man, was pronounced deceased. His next of kin have been informed and a file is being prepared for HM Coroner.

The A29 at Bury Hill was closed on Saturday afternoon, April 15, after reports of an accident. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Dalham.”

