A29 crash in West Sussex: road partially blocked on route from Bognor
There have been reports of a crash on the A29 in West Sussex this evening (Thursday, January 4).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the road is partially blocked with heavy traffic because of the collision. It said: “Two cars involved on A29 Shripney Road Northbound at Bognor Regis Retail Park.” The incident was first reported at about 5pm.
AA Traffic News has also reported delays on A29 Shripney Road both ways at Sack Lane but it is not clear whether the two incidents are related.