A29 flooding: ‘extremely deep’ water reported on route to Bognor Regis
There have been reports of flooding on the A29 in West Sussex this evening (Thursday, February 22).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Flooding on A29 Lidsey Road both ways between Shripney Lane and Oak Tree Lane. Caller reports the water is extremely deep.”
The incident was reported at about 5pm.