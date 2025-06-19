A3 closed just outside West Sussex and Surrey after collision
National Highways: South-East reported – just before 8am on Thursday (June 19) – that the A3, in Hampshire, is closed in both directions between the B2131 (Liphook) and the A325 (Greatham).
Hampshire Police officers are leading the emergency response but National Highways contractors are ‘en-route to assist with strategic closures on the approach’.
An AA Traffic News report read: “Road closed and slow traffic due to police incident on A3 both ways from B3006 (Ham Barn Roundabout) to B2131 London Road (Liphook / Bramshott turn off).
"Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays increasing on A3 southbound in Hampshire. Average speed ten mph.”
Stagecoach South reported on social media that the B44 service for Bohunt School will be running ‘approximately 30 minutes late’, due to the collision which is ‘blocking the road near Liphook’.
The bus company added: “We apologise for any delays to your journey.”