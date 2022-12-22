A motorway has been closed in both directions following an incident this morning.

The A3(M) is currently shut along the north and southbound carriageways between junction 3 for Waterlooville and junction 4 for Purbrook. Motorists are facing delays of almost an hour and are advised to avoid the area if at all possible.

According to National Highways, police are now involved and a diversion has been set up along the B2150.

A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We are currently dealing with a serious incident on the A3(M) between junctions 4 and 3. That part of the road has been closed in both directions.

Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘It is likely to remain closed for some time while the emergency services deal with the incident.

‘Please avoid the area if you can. Thank you for your patience.’

