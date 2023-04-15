Edit Account-Sign Out
Aerial photos and video of the A29 in Pulborough: huge concrete blocks in place to help re-open road

A photographer has sent in aerial images of the huge concrete blocks that are being used to reopen the A29 in Pulborough next week.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 12:23 BST

The photos of the roadworks at Church Hill show the massive blocks forming a wall between the road and the valley.

Villagers were left frustrated after the route had to be completely shut following a landslide between Christmas 2022 and the New Year.

But a West Sussex County Council spokesperson said on Friday, April 14: “Work is currently underway to progress the single lane re-opening of the A29 at Pulborough as a temporary route. Last week the County Council’s highway contractors cleared vegetation, including cutting back branches and limbs of trees which were overhanging the highway. This was necessary to facilitate the installation of the concrete blocks required to partially re-open the road.”

Read the full story here. For breaking news from across Sussex visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Concrete blocks are now forming a wall between the road and the valley on the A29 in Pulborough

1. Pulborough A29

Concrete blocks are now forming a wall between the road and the valley on the A29 in Pulborough Photo: Eddie Mitchell

