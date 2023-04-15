The photos of the roadworks at Church Hill show the massive blocks forming a wall between the road and the valley.

Villagers were left frustrated after the route had to be completely shut following a landslide between Christmas 2022 and the New Year.

But a West Sussex County Council spokesperson said on Friday, April 14: “Work is currently underway to progress the single lane re-opening of the A29 at Pulborough as a temporary route. Last week the County Council’s highway contractors cleared vegetation, including cutting back branches and limbs of trees which were overhanging the highway. This was necessary to facilitate the installation of the concrete blocks required to partially re-open the road.”