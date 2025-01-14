The A27 was earlier reported as blocked westbound between the Dyke Road junction and the Southwick Tunnel.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “This was a report of a motorcyclist hitting the central reservation on the A27 at Hove about 12.40pm today (Tuesday, January 14).

"He has been taken to hospital. Highways Agency closed part of the road near the Hangleton Link for an oil spillage.”

The latest AA Traffic News notice read: “Slow traffic and lane closed due to crash, a motorcycle involved on A27 westbound from A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off) to A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn-off).

"The road was reopened at around 3pm however one lane remains closed.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) reported that a van was also involved in the incident.

A statement read: “Crews assessed and treated one patient at the scene before being joined by the Air Ambulance Charity, Kent, Surrey, Sussex. The patient was then taken by road to the Royal Sussex County Hospital for further medical treatment.”

The Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) confirmed a helicopter was dispatched to the incident but ‘our crew were stood down before reaching the patient’.

Meanwhile, ‘very slow traffic’ has been reported due to an earlier broken-down vehicle on A27 Falmer Hill – eastbound after B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction). Lane one (of two) was closed until around 3pm, according to the AA.

