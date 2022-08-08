Air ambulances called to Chichester bypass incident

Air ambulances have been called to deal with a road blockage at the A27 Chichester bypass.

The A27 Chichester bypass has been blocked Eastbound following a report of an incident involving a lorry and two cars between the A259 Cathedral Way, Fishbourne Roundabout and the A286 on Stockbridge Road.

The blockage has been caused by the HGV lorry overturning on the road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two air ambulances have been reported arriving at the scene.

Sussex Police said in a statement: “Please avoid A27 area around Chichester till further notice Mon 8 August.

"Diversions being put in place. Serious collision at Stockbridge roundabout and some injuries.

"Thanks for your patience and understanding.”

Fire engines from Bognor, Selsey and Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service have all been reported to deal with a fire at the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Worthing.