BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Airbourne: Here are the road closures in place for the Eastbourne air show

Here are the road closures that have been set up in Eastbourne for the free air show that takes place in the town this week.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 16th Aug 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 15:25 BST

Airbourne takes place in the town from Thursday, August 17 until Sunday, August 20.

Marine Parade, Grand Parade and King Edwards Parade will be shut between 6am-11.59pm until Tuesday, August 22, from Silverdale Road to the junction with Queens Gardens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cavendish Place from Seaside Road to the junction with Grand Parade, and Wilington Square east and west, will also be closed between the same times until Tuesday.

Airbourne 2022 (Photo by Jon Rigby)Airbourne 2022 (Photo by Jon Rigby)
Airbourne 2022 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Devonshire Place from Compton Street to Grand Parade will be shut to facilitate disabled parking between the same times also until Tuesday, according to one.network.

Ascot Close and Wartling Road are shut between 7am-11.59pm until Sunday, although access for residents will be maintained.

Royal Parade to the Sovereign Roundabout will also be closed between the same times from Thursday morning until Sunday.