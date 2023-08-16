Airbourne: Here are the road closures in place for the Eastbourne air show

Here are the road closures that have been set up in Eastbourne for the free air show that takes place in the town this week.

Marine Parade, Grand Parade and King Edwards Parade will be shut between 6am-11.59pm until Tuesday, August 22, from Silverdale Road to the junction with Queens Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cavendish Place from Seaside Road to the junction with Grand Parade, and Wilington Square east and west, will also be closed between the same times until Tuesday.

Airbourne 2022 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Devonshire Place from Compton Street to Grand Parade will be shut to facilitate disabled parking between the same times also until Tuesday, according to one.network.

Ascot Close and Wartling Road are shut between 7am-11.59pm until Sunday, although access for residents will be maintained.