All rail lines blocked between Eastbourne and Bexhill due to electricity supply failure between two stations

All rail lines between Eastbourne and Bexhill have been blocked following an electricity supply failure between the two stations, Southern have confirmed.

By Matt Pole
Published 14th May 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 10:31 BST

Southern said Network Rail response staff investigated the issue overnight, and have since found the section of cable that has been damaged.

Specialist equipment is needed to repair the fault and this is in the process of being taken to site, fitted and tested, Southern added.

Southern said the process will take a number of hours, and services will be unable to run between Eastbourne and Bexhill until approximately 1pm.

All rail lines between Eastbourne and Bexhill have been blocked following an electricity supply failure between the two stations, Southern have confirmed. Picture by Govia Thameslink Railway
All rail lines between Eastbourne and Bexhill have been blocked following an electricity supply failure between the two stations, Southern have confirmed. Picture by Govia Thameslink Railway

A Southern spokesperson added: “A power surge has damaged the signalling system overnight, and this means that all lines will remain closed until repairs are completed.

“Southern have requested rail replacement buses but these will be extremely limited. Stagecoach route 99 runs between Eastbourne and Bexhill, but please note you will need to buy a ticket to travel on these services at your own cost.

“Planned replacement buses are running between Bexhill, Hastings, Ore, Rye and Ashford International, and also on the Southeastern network between Hastings and Robertsbridge.

“You can check if your journey will be affected using Southern's live route map here.”

