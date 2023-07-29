NationalWorldTV
All rail lines closed between Bexhill and Ore due to trespass incident

All lines between Bexhill and Ore are currently closed due to a trespass incident, Southern have confirmed.
By Matt Pole
Published 29th Jul 2023, 17:33 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 17:34 BST

Southern said trains running to and from these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes.

Disruption is expected until 6.45pm, Southern added.

A statement on Southern’s website said: “Staff have received reports of a trespasser on the railway and have had to turn off the power to the lines in the area.

All lines between Bexhill and Ore are currently closed due to a trespass incident, Southern have confirmed. Picture by Govia Thameslink RailwayAll lines between Bexhill and Ore are currently closed due to a trespass incident, Southern have confirmed. Picture by Govia Thameslink Railway
All lines between Bexhill and Ore are currently closed due to a trespass incident, Southern have confirmed. Picture by Govia Thameslink Railway
Emergency services are on site and are in the process of locating the individual.”

Please check journey planners and station screens for the latest information for your train.

Please allow extra time to travel as your journey is likely to be extended by this incident.

You can use your ticket, at no extra cost on the following:

Stagecoach Buses between Eastbourne and Ore (routes 98, 99 and 100)

You can see the area that is affected on the live map here.

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.

