All train lines blocked in Eastbourne following major fault

All train lines are currently blocked today (Monday, October 16) in Eastbourne due to a fault on a train.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Southern Rail posted: “Due to a fault on a train at Eastbourne, all lines are currently blocked.

"We are working to get the train on the move as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You can use your ticket at no extra cost on the following services:

“Stagecoach buses

“99 Eastbourne and the main East Coast to Rye ·

“51, 54, 98 between Polegate, Hampden Park and Eastbourne