All train lines blocked in Eastbourne following major fault

All train lines are currently blocked today (Monday, October 16) in Eastbourne due to a fault on a train.
By Sam Pole
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 15:38 BST
In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Southern Rail posted: “Due to a fault on a train at Eastbourne, all lines are currently blocked.

"We are working to get the train on the move as soon as possible.

"You can use your ticket at no extra cost on the following services:

“Stagecoach buses

“99 Eastbourne and the main East Coast to Rye ·

“51, 54, 98 between Polegate, Hampden Park and Eastbourne

"Please allow extra time to complete your journey.”

