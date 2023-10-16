All train lines blocked in Eastbourne following major fault
All train lines are currently blocked today (Monday, October 16) in Eastbourne due to a fault on a train.
In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Southern Rail posted: “Due to a fault on a train at Eastbourne, all lines are currently blocked.
"We are working to get the train on the move as soon as possible.
"You can use your ticket at no extra cost on the following services:
“Stagecoach buses
“99 Eastbourne and the main East Coast to Rye ·
“51, 54, 98 between Polegate, Hampden Park and Eastbourne
"Please allow extra time to complete your journey.”