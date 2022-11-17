All train lines closed between Horsham and Barnham due to road vehicle colliding with bridge in Pulborough area

Southern said trains are currently unable to run between these stations until approximately 12.45pm.
Services between Littlehampton and London Victoria may be diverted via Hove, Southern added.
Southern said no trains will call at Christ’s Hospital, Billingshurst, Pulborough, Amberley and Arundel stations.
Rail replacement buses have been requested and staff are waiting for confirmation from the supplier, Southern added.
Passengers can use their ticket to complete their journey on:
– Thameslink rail services between Brighton and London
– Compass Travel Bus route 100 for Pulborough, Billingshurst, and Horsham
– South Western rail services between Southampton, Portsmouth, Havant and London
Passengers can check their journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.