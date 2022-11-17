Edit Account-Sign Out
All train lines closed between Horsham and Barnham due to road vehicle colliding with bridge in Pulborough area

All train lines between Horsham and Barnham are currently closed after a road vehicle collided with a bridge in the Pulborough area, Southern has reported.

By Matt Pole
19 minutes ago
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 12:27pm

Southern said trains are currently unable to run between these stations until approximately 12.45pm.

Services between Littlehampton and London Victoria may be diverted via Hove, Southern added.

Southern said no trains will call at Christ’s Hospital, Billingshurst, Pulborough, Amberley and Arundel stations.

Rail replacement buses have been requested and staff are waiting for confirmation from the supplier, Southern added.

Passengers can use their ticket to complete their journey on:

– Thameslink rail services between Brighton and London

– Compass Travel Bus route 100 for Pulborough, Billingshurst, and Horsham

– South Western rail services between Southampton, Portsmouth, Havant and London

Passengers can check their journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.

