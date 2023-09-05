All train lines via Eastbourne disrupted due to fault with Hampden Park signalling system
All train lines via Eastbourne are disrupted because of a fault with the signalling system by Hampden Park, according to Southern Rail.
At 4.44pm today (Tuesday, September 5), a Southern spokesperson told customers about the issue on social media.
They said: “Services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.”
Two minutes later a post from the company explained that trains are being held at signals or at stations in the area of the fault.
They added: “This may also result in level crossing barriers remaining down for longer than usual.”
At 5.33pm Southern said the disruption caused by a fault with the signalling system at Hampden Park had ended.
The spokesperson added: “If your train was delayed by 15 minutes or more, please claim Delay Repay.”