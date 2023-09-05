BREAKING
All train lines via Eastbourne disrupted due to fault with Hampden Park signalling system

All train lines via Eastbourne are disrupted because of a fault with the signalling system by Hampden Park, according to Southern Rail.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 17:36 BST
At 4.44pm today (Tuesday, September 5), a Southern spokesperson told customers about the issue on social media.

They said: “Services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.”

Two minutes later a post from the company explained that trains are being held at signals or at stations in the area of the fault.

Southern Rail. Picture from National WorldSouthern Rail. Picture from National World
Southern Rail. Picture from National World

They added: “This may also result in level crossing barriers remaining down for longer than usual.”

At 5.33pm Southern said the disruption caused by a fault with the signalling system at Hampden Park had ended.

The spokesperson added: “If your train was delayed by 15 minutes or more, please claim Delay Repay.”

