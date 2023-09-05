All train lines via Eastbourne disrupted due to fault with Hampden Park signalling system

All train lines via Eastbourne are disrupted because of a fault with the signalling system by Hampden Park, according to Southern Rail.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At 4.44pm today (Tuesday, September 5), a Southern spokesperson told customers about the issue on social media.

They said: “Services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two minutes later a post from the company explained that trains are being held at signals or at stations in the area of the fault.

Southern Rail. Picture from National World

They added: “This may also result in level crossing barriers remaining down for longer than usual.”

At 5.33pm Southern said the disruption caused by a fault with the signalling system at Hampden Park had ended.