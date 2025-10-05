'Allow yourself extra journey time' - M23 closure is affecting people travelling to Gatwick Airport with two-mile tailbacks

Two-mile tailbacks have been reported due to the partial closure of the M23 in West Sussex.

Roadworks began at 8pm on Saturday (October 4) between J10 Copthorne and J11 Pease Pottage.

The stretch of road remains shut until 6am on Monday.

National Highways reported heavy traffic at 11am on Sunday.

Two-mile tailbacks have been reported due to the partial closure of the M23 in West Sussex. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Delays of up to 20 minutes and approximately two miles congestion approaching Crawley on the M23 southbound on approach to the weekend closure between J10 Copthorne and J11 Pease Pottage."

An update at 1pm read: “Delays have increased to 30 minutes and over two miles congestion reaching back through J9 for Gatwick Airport on approach to the M23 southbound weekend closure between J10 Copthorne and J11 Pease Pottage.

"If heading to the airport today please allow yourself extra journey time.”

