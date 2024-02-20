Andrew Griffith MP: More trains for South Downs is a boost for rural transport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southern railway has announced a redesigned timetable for its West Coastway services which connects the towns and cities between Brighton and Southampton and is one of the most popular on their network. This will include a doubling in the space and frequency on the busy route between Brighton, Worthing and Angmering, with trains increasing from two to four per hour all day.

Amberley Station - a popular gateway to the South Downs National Park and The Amberley Museum - is set to see its services double which will help local visitor economy as well as commuter passengers who use this station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new timetable will come into effect on June 3 and will deliver improvements which were consulted on last year, expanding capacity on busier routes, more evenly timed departures to cut waiting times, and better reliability and punctuality.

Andrew Griffith MP at Barnham Station.

Andrew Griffith responded to the consultation last summer to represent local calls for improved rail services, and he encouraged residents to do the same. Amberley was one area which provided a high number of responses to the consultation. The MP also met with Govia Thameslink’s new CEO Angie Doll to tell her what local residents want from the train routes.

Southern hopes that the improvements will encourage more people back onto trains rather than using congested roads such as the A27 and M27. Barnham station for example will connect passengers to four-trains-an-hour serving customers travelling between Southampton towards Horsham and Gatwick Airport.

Mr Griffith said: “Access to rail travel in our rural areas is absolutely crucial. Thousands of us rely on the trains on a daily basis and I know, from my campaign to keep ticket offices open, how important this service is to the most isolated in our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted that Amberley will be benefiting from an expansion in local rail services, and I will work closely with the operating companies to secure more reliable services for those in Angmering, Barnham, Arundel, Pulborough, and Hassocks.”