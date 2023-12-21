Angmering Bypass roadworks take Christmas break – but more delays to come in 2024
Large signs in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, warn motorists the roadworks on the A280 will restart on January 5 and will run until mid-March.
The utility repair and maintenance works started on November 6, with two sets of two-way signals being installed as part of traffic management measures.
A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “These works are being undertaken by Connect It, on behalf of Energetics Electricity. These are essential upgrade works to provide more electrical capacity to Angmering village and the wider area and service building developments that have recently taken place, those happening now, and future development.
"Our Streetworks staff have had numerous meetings with Connect It to try to reduce the disruption as much as possible and the original predicted timeframe for the works has been significantly reduced, with Connect It doubling its resource with additional teams and machinery."
Phase one was scheduled to end on December 15, in time for the festive season. Phase two was planned to be January 4 to February 2, 2024, and will include a road closure in Old Worthing Road, East Preston.
The spokesman added "To further reduce disruption, Connect It hopes to act collaboratively so its work can be done under an already-agreed closure of Old Worthing Road. This agreed closure is for another company’s development and connection works.”
A further phase of the project will be the work on the A259 roundabout and Old Worthing Road, which is expected to continue until mid-March while electric cables are being laid to the new development.