​​Drivers enjoying a Christmas break from roadworks on the Angmering Bypass will have only three weeks' relief, as the new year will bring an extended period of work in the area, with delays expected until mid-March.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Large signs in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, warn motorists the roadworks on the A280 will restart on January 5 and will run until mid-March.

The utility repair and maintenance works started on November 6, with two sets of two-way signals being installed as part of traffic management measures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “These works are being undertaken by Connect It, on behalf of Energetics Electricity. These are essential upgrade works to provide more electrical capacity to Angmering village and the wider area and service building developments that have recently taken place, those happening now, and future development.

Utility repair and maintenance works on the A280 Angmering Bypass will begin again in the new year. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Our Streetworks staff have had numerous meetings with Connect It to try to reduce the disruption as much as possible and the original predicted timeframe for the works has been significantly reduced, with Connect It doubling its resource with additional teams and machinery."

Phase one was scheduled to end on December 15, in time for the festive season. Phase two was planned to be January 4 to February 2, 2024, and will include a road closure in Old Worthing Road, East Preston.

The spokesman added "To further reduce disruption, Connect It hopes to act collaboratively so its work can be done under an already-agreed closure of Old Worthing Road. This agreed closure is for another company’s development and connection works.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad