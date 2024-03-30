Animals on the road in Horsham: report of heavy traffic on A264
There have been reports of animals on the road in Horsham this afternoon (Saturday, March 30).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to horse on road on A264 Eastbound after B2195 Crawley Road (Moorhead Roundabout).”
The incident was first reported at 1.03pm and the AA Traffic News live map is still showing traffic congestion.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.