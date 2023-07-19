Sussex Police said the incident involving a van and a motorcycle happened in Petersfield Road near the junction with Woolbeding Lane at about 10pm on Thursday, June 29.
A police spokesperson said: “Tragically, the rider of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old man from Lavant, was declared deceased.
"A 39-year-old woman from Ceredigion, Wales, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
“Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicles in the area to come forward.
“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, call 101, or email [email protected] and quote Operation Rivenhall.”