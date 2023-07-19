Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision near Midhurst, in which a motorcyclist died.

Sussex Police said the incident involving a van and a motorcycle happened in Petersfield Road near the junction with Woolbeding Lane at about 10pm on Thursday, June 29.

A police spokesperson said: “Tragically, the rider of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old man from Lavant, was declared deceased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A 39-year-old woman from Ceredigion, Wales, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Police. Picture: Contributed

“Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicles in the area to come forward.