NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Appeal following fatal Midhurst collision, in which motorcyclist, 25, died

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision near Midhurst, in which a motorcyclist died.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 19th Jul 2023, 08:59 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 09:01 BST

Sussex Police said the incident involving a van and a motorcycle happened in Petersfield Road near the junction with Woolbeding Lane at about 10pm on Thursday, June 29.

A police spokesperson said: “Tragically, the rider of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old man from Lavant, was declared deceased.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A 39-year-old woman from Ceredigion, Wales, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Most Popular
Police. Picture: ContributedPolice. Picture: Contributed
Police. Picture: Contributed

“Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicles in the area to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, call 101, or email [email protected] and quote Operation Rivenhall.”

Related topics:PoliceMidhurstSussex PoliceCCTV